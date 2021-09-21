'We're happy that he's gone': DJJ employee, lawmaker react to director's resignation

After months of complaints and legislative hearings on the conditions at DJJ, Freddie Pough has decided to step down.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After months of complaints and meetings about issues at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), changes are being made.

Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday announced DJJ director Freddie Pough is stepping down next month.

In the spring of 2021, Pough and the DJJ received a scathing audit from the state Legislative Audit Council. Then in June, employees at the Broad River facility walked out to protest working conditions.

Not long after the protest, the Senate gave Pough a vote of no confidence and now he’s stepping down.

“I'm glad that we’ve finally gotten some change,” Representative Chris Wooten told News19.

Wooten served on the committee that reviewed the DJJ’s audit. He called Pough a great guy but not right for the job.

“I think there'll be some positive reinforcement from staff, which we know that morale was down with employees. I think we'll see some of that,” said Wooten.

Many employees were unhappy with Pough. During the protest, they said the lack of staff in their facilities forced them to work over 20 hours straight.

Wes Laws, a DJJ teacher for eight years said Tuesday, “We’re happy that he’s gone and we wish he had left sooner.”

Since the legislative hearings, Laws alleges the fights and attacks on Juvenile Correctional Officers have gotten worse.

“I mean it’s abysmal," Laws said. "It has become a toxic, volatile atmosphere.”

In a letter to Governor McMaster, Pough listed his accomplishments with the agency and said he’s proud of the work happening there. However, after five years as executive director, he’s resigning.

McMaster wrote in his announcement that he’s grateful for Pough’s leadership and “passion for the work of rehabilitating the young people who come under the supervision of the agency.”

While McMaster searches for a new director, attorney Eden Hendrick will serve in the interim.

Representative Wooten is happy with the decision.

“Interim Director Hendrick is gonna take over and hit the ground running really quick. She's got a great history with juvenile justice from the prosecutor, the Family Court, to the Department of Administration. I am hopeful to see some changes there that need to be made," Wooten said.

Laws said he and other employees are hopeful for DJJ’s future too.

“We feel that this is a step in the right direction, and we’re excited to see what changes she’s going to make. We know it won’t be right away but we hope she makes some sweeping changes at the agency,” said Laws.