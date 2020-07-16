Doctor says it's 'extremely unlikely' to get sick from COVID-19 twice

MUSC physician said if you tested positive for COVID-19 and have since recovered it's still possible to test positive.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Can you get the coronavirus twice, even after you recovered? An MUSC physician discussed the possibility of contracting the virus again and said it's unlikely.

"You can never say never in medicine, but it's extremely unlikely," Dr. Scott Curry said.

Dr. Scott Curry is the Assistant Hospital Epidemiologist at MUSC said if you tested positive for COVID-19 and have since recovered it's still possible to test positive, but unlikely that you actually have the virus again.

"We are definitely seeing evidence that once you are positive in our nasal swab or PCR test for COVID, you stay positive for up to three sometimes four months," Curry said.

Curry said bits and pieces of the virus can still be found inside your nose, but not because it's a live virus.

He also said if you have a negative antibody test, that doesn't mean you haven't had the virus before.

"About 20% of people who have documented infections, so they had a PCR nose test positive for COVID, 20% of folks are not developing antibodies at any point after their illness and that's common in the early phases of infection," Curry said. "By the time you get to 10-14 days out from symptom onset you should now start to see antibodies developed. We don't know if that means that 20% are susceptible to re-infection or not."

Because the virus is still being researched Dr. Curry suggests even if you have had the virus and recovered to still play it safe.