COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's likely a topic of discussion in every household, "Are we reopening the economy too early or right on time?"

Guidelines created by the White House and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) created a set of criteria to help state and local officials answer that question.

Opening Up America Again is a three-phased approach based on the advice of public health experts.

To begin reopening the economy, the White House and the CDC recommend following these three steps first:

A decrease in the number of influenza-like or COVID-like syndromic cases within a 14-day period

Hospitals treating patients without crisis care, with a testing program in place for at-risk workers, including anti-body testing

A continued decrease in COVID-19 cases for 14 days

So as the governor begins to open South Carolina's economy, how well is South Carolina following the guidelines.

Here are the numbers:

April 9 - April 15: The cases announced by DHEC spike April 10, before going down over 50% by the end of the week

April 16 - April 22: Cases hit a two-week high April 16 before going down, hitting a two-week low April 20, then going up again

If that part of the guidelines isn't met, there's one more option. If there's a decrease in the number of positive tests versus the total tests given over 14 days, that meets the criteria.

Here are those numbers, too.

Neither week one or week two experienced a steady decrease in percentage of positive tests compared to the total tests by both DHEC's Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

Keep in mind, SCDHEC has said before, there may be lags in reporting cases that may affect daily numbers.

Under the guidelines set by the White House and the CDC, they say the plan can be implemented on a statewide or county-by-county basis at a governor's discretion.