Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Many viewers have called News 19 asking about requirements for air conditioning in residential spots so we have the answers.

It's summertime, which means South Carolina can be around 100 degrees any given day.

According to the latest numbers from DHEC, in Richland County alone there were 116 heat related emergency room visits in 2015.

Here at News 19, we've received phone call and messages from people who wanted to know about air condition laws here in the Palmetto State when you are renting.

Many are wondering if landlords are required to provide air conditioning.

We asked Ashley Thomas with Appleseed Legal Justice Center if this is the case.

"As anybody who lives in South Carolina knows, it gets very hot. Especially elderly people and people with young children, air conditioning is a really important piece as far as comfort when they're at home," said Thomas.

Thomas says although heat is an essential service according to the law, air condition is not.

"Unfortunately air conditioning is not one of those essential services while heat is, it's just not included under the South Carolina State Law," explained Thomas.

What are these essential services exactly?

According to Thomas, she says the South Carolina Code of Laws says that's things like plumbing and sewer services, electricity, gas, running water, and heat but air condition isn't on that list.

Thomas says there's an exception, if your landlord already provides air conditioning.

"If a landlord provides an air conditioner unit, the landlord is required to maintain that unit in working order," said Thomas.

If your landlord provides you an air conditioner and it's not working, what should you do?

"I would advise people not to just call and let them know. I would always try to put it in writing so that you can later if necessary show that you did reach out and make this request," explained Thomas.

If you have any questions and would like to speak to a lawyer about something you have a question for, you can find the right contact with the SC Bar by clicking here.

