Does your water smell or taste funny?

Columbia Water said their ammonia feeder is malfunctioning, but the water is still completely safe

Columbia Water customers near downtown may notice taste and odor issues with their tap water, its all due to a malfunctioning ammonia feeder.

According to Columbia Water, the water is still safe for drinking, bathing, anyting you need.

The odor and bad taste is caused by the ammonia feeder, a device that helps reduce the taste and odor of chlorinated tap water.

Columbia Water said they are still disinfecting the water with chlorine, but with the reduction of ammonia, customers may still experience issues with taste and smell.

Crews are working on the issue.

According to tweets sent out by Columbia Water, their treatment teams suggest letting water chill to improve the taste and smell.

For questions concerning your tap water, call Customer Care at 803-545-3300 or email customercare@columbiasc.gov.