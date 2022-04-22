'A very sad, unusual situation': Newberry sheriff says dog attack has shaken community

Friends said Erin Beach was a happy, funny, and caring person, who loved animals.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry community has been left shaken over the tragic loss of 45-year-old, Erin Beach.

Friends called her a happy, funny, and caring person who loved animals.

On Thursday, when deputies were called to her home on Apple Orchard Lane, Beach's own dog was seen attacking her. Emergency services tried to approach the dog, and it started getting aggressive again. The dog charged at officers and was shot four times.

Sheriff Lee Foster says in his 33 years as Sheriff he has never seen anything like this attack.

"We've had dog attacks before but nothing of this nature," Foster explained. "We just don't know what prompted it. I'm sure the family is having a difficult time understanding that as well."

After talking to family and friends, Sheriff Foster found that the dog had no history of being aggressive.

However, local veterinarian Dr. Josh von Szalatnay says random outbursts are fairly uncommon, and should always be taken seriously.

"If it's a dog that has previously not been aggressive before that suddenly is, there are a few metabolic diseases that can cause that. Sometimes pain can lead to behavioral changes, so an animal will respond aggressively if it is approached. Stress, an owner's death, or a change in location can sometimes cause outbursts as well."

He says the best thing to do if your dog has a sudden change in behavior is to contact your vet or local pet hospital immediately. If you become afraid that your dog might hurt you or others.

"Get yourself in a safe room and call animal control or call the police."

Newberry deputies say this investigation is still ongoing and that they will continue to update the community as they learn more.