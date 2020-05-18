COLUMBIA, S.C. — A dog rescued from a storm drain in Richland County on national TV has passed away, but the owner of the pet says she's grateful to the rescuers for giving her a few extra days together.

Sheriff Leon Lott and Maxine's owner, as well as her rescuers, all spoke Monday at a news conference about what took place last Friday night on A&E's show "Live PD."

"The world saw goodness and that's what counts," Sheriff Leon Lott said about the rescue.

It all started when 10-year-old Corval Reynolds heard a dog whimpering near his home on Golden Eagle Drive. He told his mom about what he heard, who in turn called 9-1-1. Lott said most children wouldn't have sought help, and he praised Reynolds for taking action.

Deputies Bryce Hughes and Chris Sinceno responded to the scene. They were joined by John Edwards, a neighbor, and Steven Cantey, a good Samaritan, who worked to free the animal.

After several hours of work, they got Maxine out of the drain.

Lott admitted this is not what his officers normally do. "Is it our job. No. But It's what we do."

The dog's owner, Fran Prokop, took her pet home. She's not sure how Maxine found her way to the ditch.

Unfortunately, Maxine died on Sunday night. The dog was 17-year-old and was in extremely bad health, and had ongoing kidney disease.

"I am very thankful for what everyone did," Prokop said. "To us, you are our angels."

A visibly upset Lott was clearly moved by the animal's passing, but said all the effort was worth it to give Maxine's owner a few extra hours with her pet.

"Maxine did not pass away in a drainage ditch," Lott said. "Maxine got two more days of love."

He said the department's gotten messages from around the world thanking them for what they did.

"They're not just animals," Lott added. "You saw people reach down deep in their hearts, deep in their souls to help."

For his part, Lott presented Corval, Cantey, and Edwards with the Sheriff's Award for Community Service. Hughes and Sinceno were awarded the Sheriff's Award for Excellence.