Dog shot, dumped in ditch on the side of the road in Kershaw county, recovering

A Humane Society worker found the dog Saturday afternoon.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A dog was found in a ditch on the side of the road in Kershaw county on Saturday.

It had been shot.

A person driving by saw the dog and immediately took it to the vet where it is now stable.

A Facebook post by the Kershaw County Humane Society received almost 2,000 shares as they reach out to the public to see if they can find answers to what happened.

"Anytime we have animal cases like this it gets very emotional," says Sheriff Lee Boan who says his team at the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the female dog was found shot in the leg.

A Humane Society member found the dog, named Jesse, and took it immediately to get treated.

The Director of the Kershaw County Humane Society, DeeAnn Jones explains: “On Saturday one of our staffers was leaving work. On their way home they saw a dog on the side of the road. Our staff is very conscious about this so they stopped to give aid- they thought the dog had been hit by a car. We rushed the animal to Camden Veterinary. They did an exam on the dog and found out the dog had actually been shot. This was devastating to us and of course the community.”

The dog has since been stabilized and put on pain medications.

“Whoever shot the dog, now’s the time to come forward. If you think you have any kind of good reason for doing what you did you need to come forward," Sheriff Boan says, "You don’t need to let us find you- you need to come forward so we can get to the bottom of it and get the whole story.”

As of last November, the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Actmakes any bodily injury towards animals a federal crime.

“We take animal cruelty very seriously. In cases like these unfortunately the dog can’t talk," Sheriff Boan says, "so we have to be that dog’s voice.”