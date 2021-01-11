Dole issues recall on certain prepackaged salad packs due to potential Listeria outbreak

As of the publishing of the recall, there have been no reported illnesses connected to the recalled products.

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Dole Fresh Vegetables on October 29 issued a precautionary limited recall on certain prepackaged salad packs due to a possible Listeria outbreak.

According to the recall notice, the impacted products were distributed in 10 states:

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Virginia

The impacted products include the following:

24 oz Dole Garden Salad

24 oz Marketside Classic Salad

12 oz Kroger Brand Garden Salad

12 oz Salad Classics Garden Salad

The impacted products all have a "best if used by" date of October 25, 2021.