x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Dole issues recall on certain prepackaged salad packs due to potential Listeria outbreak

As of the publishing of the recall, there have been no reported illnesses connected to the recalled products.

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Dole Fresh Vegetables on October 29 issued a precautionary limited recall on certain prepackaged salad packs due to a possible Listeria outbreak.

According to the recall notice, the impacted products were distributed in 10 states:

  • Alabama
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Louisiana
  • Massachusetts
  • Maryland
  • North Carolina
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Virginia

The impacted products include the following:

  • 24 oz Dole Garden Salad
  • 24 oz Marketside Classic Salad
  • 12 oz Kroger Brand Garden Salad
  • 12 oz Salad Classics Garden Salad

The impacted products all have a "best if used by" date of October 25, 2021.

As of the publishing of the recall, there have been no reported illnesses connected to the recalled products. If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111.

Related Articles

In Other News

Voting in City of Columbia elections? Note these precinct changes