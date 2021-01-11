Dole issues recall on certain prepackaged salad packs due to potential Listeria outbreak

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Dole Fresh Vegetables on October 29 issued a precautionary limited recall on certain prepackaged salad packs due to a possible Listeria outbreak.
According to the recall notice, the impacted products were distributed in 10 states:
- Alabama
- Florida
- Georgia
- Louisiana
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- North Carolina
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Virginia
The impacted products include the following:
- 24 oz Dole Garden Salad
- 24 oz Marketside Classic Salad
- 12 oz Kroger Brand Garden Salad
- 12 oz Salad Classics Garden Salad
The impacted products all have a "best if used by" date of October 25, 2021.
As of the publishing of the recall, there have been no reported illnesses connected to the recalled products. If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111.