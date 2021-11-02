Man shot at Dollar Tree store in southeast Columbia

Officers say the incident happened at the location at 7546 Garners Ferry Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say a man was shot at a Dollar Tree store in southeast Columbia Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say the incident happened at the location at 7546 Garners Ferry Road, which is part of the strip mall near the Walmart. Crime scene tape could be seen outside the store shortly after the incident.

The victim was injured in the lower body, according to officers, but they did not have additional information about how serious the wound may be.

Officers did not say yet what they think led up to the shooting, but said they were gathering information on the suspect.

People with information in the case are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.