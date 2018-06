Columbia, SC (WLTX) -Richland County deputies are searching for an armed robber.

Deputies say that a man entered the Dollar Tree store on North Main Street during business hours, then when the store closed the man brandished a handgun and demanded money .

Deputies arrived on scene around 9PM.

The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

Currently deputies are searching for the suspect.

