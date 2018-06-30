Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies were on the scene of a domestic incident after a call came in early Saturday morning.

The original call came in around 2:27 a.m. regarding a residence on the 200 block of Farming Creek Way.

Deputies say the man involved refused to leave the house. However, contact was then made with the subject who eventually left the house and was taken into custody. Charges are pending at this time.

The incident was resolved without injuries to any parties.

In a tweet, deputies say the area immediately surrounding the incident was closed off, but residents of Farming Creek were able to enter or exit the subdivision freely.

