COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to a statement from Dominion Energy, they have decided to keep employee clubs closed for the foreseeable future.

According to Rhonda O'Banion, Manager of Public Affairs for Dominion Energy, this includes employee clubs at Pine Island in the Columbia area, Misty Lake in the Aiken area and Sand Dunes in the Charleston area. These clubs have been closed since the COVID-19 health crisis began.

In a statement, O'Banion said the reason for the closures was to slow the spread and protect the health and safety of employees and their families.

"With ongoing uncertainty about what lies ahead, Dominion Energy has decided the employee clubs will remain closed for the foreseeable future. This decision was not reached easily, and we recognize the affection that many employees and their families have for the employee clubs," said O'Banion.

According to Dominion, before the end of 2020, a decision about the clubs will be made.

The company has not sold any of the properties, and O'Banion says no decisions have been made about Dominion Energy employee jobs related to the future of the company's employee clubs.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this decision may cause. We remain committed to protecting the health and safety of our employees and the public, operating our company in a financially responsible manner, and delivering on our core mission of providing our customers with safe, affordable, reliable energy."