COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you gotten a call from Dominion Energy saying they would cut off your power unless you pay them right away?
Do you own a restuarant and gotten a call that says they are going to cut off your power at peak service?
It's a scam.
According to Ashley Cunningham a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, "We’re seeing an uptick in phone calls from customers reporting scam phone calls," and offers a list to help iidentify scammers. She also reminds customers that not all scammers are threatening, some are very kind and nice and will walk through everything for you--don't fall for it.
The best advice is to just hang up and call Dominion Energy.
Recognize the signs of utility scammers:
- Dominion Energy does not call customers and threaten to disconnect natural gas or electric service if the customer does not make a payment immediately. Likewise, Dominion Energy will never demand payment with a credit or debit card by phone, or ask you to buy a prepaid card, wire a transfer, or send a money order to pay your bill.
- Oftentimes, utility scammers will target small businesses, such as restaurants, and threaten service disconnection during peak business hours to instill fear and a sense of urgency.
- Utility scammers are known to falsify their caller ID so it appears they're calling from a local number, even Dominion Energy's customer service number. When in doubt, hang up.
- Not all scammers are aggressive. Some scammers find success in being personable and sympathetic