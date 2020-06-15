COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you gotten a call from Dominion Energy saying they would cut off your power unless you pay them right away?

Do you own a restuarant and gotten a call that says they are going to cut off your power at peak service?

It's a scam.

According to Ashley Cunningham a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, "We’re seeing an uptick in phone calls from customers reporting scam phone calls," and offers a list to help iidentify scammers. She also reminds customers that not all scammers are threatening, some are very kind and nice and will walk through everything for you--don't fall for it.

The best advice is to just hang up and call Dominion Energy.

Recognize the signs of utility scammers: