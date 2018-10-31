Columbia, SC (AP) - A Virginia company trying to buy a private utility in South Carolina says it's also willing to manage part of a state-owned utility after the failure of a nuclear project.

News outlets reported Dominion Energy has written to South Carolina's state-owned utility Santee Cooper offering to run parts of the business.

Dominion is also in the process of buying the parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas Co.

SCE&G and Santee Cooper last year abandoned plans to build two nuclear reactors that were years behind schedule and billions over budget.

A spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster says if Dominion is interested in Santee Cooper, it should offer to buy it. McMaster has long sought to sell Santee Cooper in hopes of reducing its rates after the nuclear failure.

