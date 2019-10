COLUMBIA, S.C. — A fallen tree on Amherst Avenue has caused a power outage for approximately 200 Dominion Energy customers along Devine Street.

The area from Devine Street to Wheat Street between Sims Avenue and up to Bonham Road is affected.

Columbia Police report traffic signals not working properly at Devine Street/Millwood Avenue, Devine/Sims, and Blossom Street headed into Five Points.

Dominion expects to have power restored by 8:30 a.m.