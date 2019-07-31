COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many Dominion Energy customers should expect to see refunds soon as part of a lawsuit over the failed construction of two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County.

Customers filed the class action lawsuit against SCANA and SCE&G on behalf of themselves and former SCE&G customers after they were forced to pay for the abandoned construction of two new reactors at the VC Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County. Over $2 billion had been spent on the effort before SCE&G and Santee Cooper walked away in the summer of 2017.

The plants had been financed by SCE&G customers since 2009. Even though SCE&G and SCANA denied the allegations in the lawsuit, they agreed to settle in December of 2018.

Customers don't have to do anything to receive the money, but have the ability to be excluded or object.

SCE&G was purchased by Dominion Energy in January. Before that merger, there had been talk of customers getting a $1,000 rebate from Dominion, but as part of the deal for the companies to join and another lawsuit, that offer was dropped. Instead, customers got a lowering of their bill.

According to Dominion Energy officials, they are coordinating with the Claims Administrator to determine the process and timing to allocate the settlement funds to customers.

According to Dominion, once they receive the necessary information for the Claims Administrator, they will begin to apply those credits to the following billing cycle.

Dominion Energy is also working with the Special Master and Claims Administrator on the liquidation of real estate that is part of the settlement. Customers who participated in the class action settlement will receive additional cash or bill credits after the real estate sells.

If you want more information you can call 877-432-3808, visit www.scegratepayersettlement.com or email info@scegratepayersettlement.com.