Longtime state, national Democratic Party leader Don Fowler has passed away

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Longtime South Carolina and national Democratic Party leader Don Fowler has passed away at the age of 85.
State Democratic Party Chair confirmed the new on Twitter Tuesday night, saying, "The Democrat’s Democrat, Don Fowler passed away this evening. He was a professor, father, chair of the DNC, chair of the SCDP, campaign guru, supporter, but most of all...a friend. I shall miss his advice and long letters. Our love goes out to Carol, Donnie and Cissy."
Fowler participated in every presidential election since 1964, starting on the local level but then soon transitioning to national leadership and campaigns.
A former Democratic National Committee chair and former state party chair, Fowler said his passion for the party came from the party’s push for the Civil Rights Act.
RELATED: Columbia couple with 50 years in the Democratic party says they're ready for Saturday's primary
Fowler and his wife Carol have been involved in Democratic politics for more than five decades. Together, the two have been a power couple in the state and party.
Don Fowler was also well known for educating students at the University of South Carolina through his courses on politics and the mass media since 1964. Fowler would often bring the nation's most prominent political leaders and journalists into his classrooms.