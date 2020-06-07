3,400 boats in Donald Trump boat parade at Lake Murray, organizer says

IRMO, S.C. — The organizer of the Donald Trump Boat Parade on Lake Murray now says the event was even bigger than originally thought.
The parade took place Sunday afternoon on the large lake northwest of Columbia. The parade's 20 mile route went through mostly the lake's main channel.
Hours after it took place, it was said that 1,500 boats took part. But organizer Jason Cline now says that number was a little over 3,400.
He also says in total, an estimated 30,000 people were on all of the boats. Music, chanting, and air horns played as the parade kicked off with skydivers holding Trump 2020 signs and American flags soared through the sky.
Organizers called it the largest parade in the lake's history. The Guinness Book of World Records cites the record for a boat parade at 1,200 vessels, so this event may have broken that mark.