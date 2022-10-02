Donations needed for children's home in Orangeburg

Program director Cody Cann says the public plays a large role in helping the children's healing process through donations.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Connie Maxwell Children's Home in Orangeburg is accepting donations that could include anything from bottled water to gift cards for a local museum.

"It takes a tribe, a whole village to raise a child. We are not able to do this without the community," said program director Cody Cann.

He says this is the only group home of its kind in the city of Orangeburg. There are currently eight youth living in the home, from infancy to 21.The youth at the home are given private schooling and therapy.

"We support children who are in a difficult situation," he said.

The nonprofit is funded through private donations from local churches and other organizations.

“It’s a Christian organization that seeks to provide whatever means to help a child heal," he said.

However, Cann says the community also plays a large role in helping the children's healing process through donations. The home is always collecting items like bottled water, lunch snacks, and fresh fruits and vegetables.

But more so, Cann says the children would also appreciate donations like gift cards for McDonald's, Walmart, or even passes to the state park. These are items that would give them an opportunity to have new experiences.

“Because they come from difficult circumstances, they may not have the same exact abilities to go on vacations or go to the museum," said Cann.

People can donate online or donate in person or mail to:

Connie Maxwell Children's Home

3105 Five Chop Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29115

See some of the home's most updated collection items list below:

Special Needs/ Requests

Gift cards: McDonald's, Chick Fil a, Walmart, Amazon

New outdoor furniture for gazebo

Small collection items

Liquid laundry detergent

Dishwashing detergent

Copy paper

Small Gatorades

Bottled water

Lunch snacks

Fresh fruits/vegetables

Wash cloths

Lysol wipes

Current Projects

Playground needs: old telephone poles border and sand