Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The newest addition to the gorilla troop over at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden now has a name — and it's ZaKota!

ZaKota was born to 22-year-old silverback Cenzoo and 12-year-old Kazi back in June.

The responsibility of picking the little one's name landed on Theresa Cheek after she offered the winning bid during the Zoofari Live Auction Fundraiser. So, what does it mean? The zoo says ZaKota is a combination of Cheek's sons — Zachary and Dakota. What an honor!

While there hasn't been an update on when ZaKota will make his public debut, you can catch a glimpse of the baby playing around in a video posted to the Riverbanks Zoo Facebook page.

© 2018 WLTX