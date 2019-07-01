If you live around Lake Murray or near VC Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County, do not fear. SCE&G will be conducting two separate tests of the company's siren warning systems Tuesday, Jan. 8, at two separate times.

At noon, the siren warning system along the Lower Saluda River will activate for a full three minute period as part of the annual testing of the Lake Murray Dam emergency action plan. Normal one-minute tests occur at noon on the second Tuesday each month.

At 1 p.m., SCE&G will sound the 109 sirens located within a 10-mile radius of VC Summer near Jenkinsville for a full three minutes.

Residents of Fairfield, Newberry, Richland and Lexington counties will be warned at the time of each alarm test that the sounding of the sirens is only a test. In the unlikely event of an actual emergency at either the Lake Murray Dam or at the nuclear station, the sirens would sound without prior notice and would alert residents to tune in to local radio or television stations for more information.

For more information, visit sceg.com/lakes or sceg.com/nuclearprep, or call your local emergency management office: Fairfield (803) 635-5511, Lexington (803) 785-8343, Newberry (803) 321-2135, Richland (803) 576-3417, or the SC Emergency Management Division (803) 737-8500.