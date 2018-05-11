Richland County, SC (WLTX) — A 58-year-old man recently shot and killed on Beatty Road was an 'innocent victim' who simply got caught in gang crossfire while taking his trash out, says Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

Lott announced that they have made three arrests in the shooting:

Dyquan King is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of discharging firearms into a dwelling, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of discharging firearms into a dwelling, and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Messiah Cornish is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of discharging firearms into a dwelling.

is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of discharging firearms into a dwelling. Elijah Gilmore is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of malicious injury to personal property.

RAW VIDEO: Sheriff says gang crossfire killed innocent victim taking out his trash

The shooting incident occurred at Petan Apartments on Beatty Road around 8 p.m. on Friday, October 26, according to Richland County deputies.

Ronald A. Bonnette, 58, was later identified as the victim by the Richland County Coroner's Office. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso.

On Monday, Lott disclosed that Bonnette, a painter, had come home from work and went to throw out the trash when he was 'caught the crossfire of two rival gangs shooting each other."

The announcement followed the funeral for the victim, Ronald Bonnette. "Not many people probably pay attention to this funeral except for the family and friends of Mr. Bonnette," Lott said. "But, I think it's a very significant funeral because it indicates the problem we've got in our community."

