CAYCE, S.C. — Knox Abbott Drive has reopened after an early morning crash at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. The doughnut shop will remain closed until Dominion Energy can repair a gas leak.

The City of Cayce had alerted drivers to possible delays in the city following a crash Tuesday morning.

The City tweeted that Cayce Department of Public Safety had responded to a vehicle versus gas line collision at the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Knox Abbott Drive.

They warned drivers to expect delays in the area while they secure the leak.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is located at the corner of Knox Abbott Drive and 12th Street.

It has been evacuated while workers secure the leak.

