BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — As Hurricane Dorian continues to move its way up the Southeast coast, those in Lee County are cautiously optimistic they'll only receive a glancing blow.

"The County and city of Bishopville are going to close their government operations tomorrow, all day Thursday. School is following suit, they going to be closed Thursday, as well. That is the public and private schools here in Lee County," said Lee County EMD Director Mike Bedenbaugh.

Bedenbaugh said he hopes any impacts in Lee County from Hurricane Dorian are only rain and gusty winds.

Lee County schools and government offices will make a decision on Thursday at 3pm about any closures Friday.

Lee County is also opening a shelter at Lee Central High School starting Wednesday night. They plan to keep it open through Friday afternoon.

At the Ace Hardware in Lee County, employees said the most popular items are propane refills, flashlights, sand bags, and batteries.

Employee Tyson Kirven said he doesn't think people are as nervous as they were in years prior.

"A little nervous I guess, not as bad as Matthew. We haven't had that kind of rush yet. But, I mean, people get nervous I guess the closer the storm comes on," Kirven said.

Kirven and another employee said they weren't that nervous, just preparing for rain and a day or two of bad weather.

At another business downtown, shop owner Tommy Smith said after surviving Hugo, he takes every storm seriously.

"Anytime, after the experiences of Hugo, anytime we have a hurricane headed our direction, I get very nervous. As I said earlier, it wasn't any fun. This one, because it is further out, and does not appear that it's going to be as dangerous to us inland, it makes ya a little more relaxed than normal," Smith said.

Two evacuees from Charleston were in Smith's store on Wednesday. He said all are welcome as they flee Hurricane Dorian.