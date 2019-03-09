COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shelters are opening in South Carolina after a mandatory evacuation of the coast is sending thousands inland.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued mandatory evacuations for people living along the entire coastline of South Carolina, as Hurricane Dorian is expected to affect the state by midweek.

Along with the evacuations came lane reversals for Interstate 26.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for three Midlands counties in advance of Hurricane Dorian. Meanwhile, the storm has weakened again back down to a Category 2 hurricane.

Dorian is expected to move just off the state's coastline late Wednesday and Thursday, but the effects in most of the Midlands is not expected to be severe.

In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian, shelters have started to open in the state.

In Clarendon County, shelters will begin to open Wednesday. The shelters will be at Manning High School, Old Scott’s Branch High School (Resource Center) and East Clarendon High School.

For other shelter locations, check SCEMD's website here.

