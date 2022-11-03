x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'The future is very bright': Dorn VA Medical Center expansion continues

VA engineers identify gaps in care in their strategic capital investment plan.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A hard-hat zone sits catty corner to the Dorn VA Medical Center, and it's been there for some time now. But, change is in motion.

Four new buildings and a walking path are coming soon - one of which will be open this summer. 

"In the next several months we'll be using it again for primary care," said David Omura, Columbia VA Healthcare System CEO. "We'll have 40 individual treatment rooms. We will have three stories of services, and it'll provide 25,000 square feet of space for us to provide primary care spaces for veterans across the state." 

Another building designed for post-surgery recovery breaks ground next week, set to be finished in a year. 

You might ask: Why all these new buildings?

It boils down to serving the local veteran population, who rely on the VA for services.

RELATED: Program to help South Carolina veterans with treatment expands

In the last five years, the Dorn VA Medical Center has added 1,000 new staff members.

"We will be doubling in size down the road. The future is very bright," Omura said. "We're growing by leaps and bounds every year. Right now, we have a projection of 89,000 veterans that we will treat. Daily, we provide about 3,300 outpatient services a day," 

To this team at the VA, care is important.

"The reason why we have VAs across the nation is because we have many men and women who have put their lives on the line for all of us," Omura said.

RELATED: National Vietnam prisoner of war reunion to be held in South Carolina in 2022

RELATED: Remains of South Carolina soldier killed in WWII identified after 78 years

In Other News

Santee Wateree RTA offering Free-Fare Fridays