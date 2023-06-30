New leadership at Columbia's Veterans Affairs hospital as the current director takes on temporary assignment

John Merkle is taking over as acting director this month, while David Omura is on a temporary detail in another part of the Veterans Affairs system.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's Veterans Affairs Hospital has new leadership as the current director is on a temporary detail assignment.

The Dorn VA Medical Center will see a new face for 120 days.

John Merkle is taking over as acting director as David Omura is on a temporary detail in another part of the VA system.

Southeast VA Healthcare Network director David Walker said veterans shouldn't expect any changes in their care with Merkle in charge in the interim.

"The feedback that both he has received and that I have received from staff is very positive. At no time was there a break in having a medical center director," Walker said. "This is a great facility and the staff here are doing a great job providing high quality care and so I do not have concerns about the quality of care here and the staff here, they are great."

Walker oversees Region 7 of the VA, meaning he's responsible for approximately 1.2 million veterans in South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama.

Walker said he could not say why Omura was reassigned. He'd been there since 2017.