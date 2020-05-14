The Charleston Police Department (CPD) say an 83-year-old woman who'd been reported as missing has been found safe.

Officers said late Thursday morning that Dorothy Lucille Peck had been located. They did not disclose additional details of her discovery.

Peck had last been seen on May 6, 2020, by the leasing agent of the Carriage Lane Apartments, 1840 Carriage Lane, near Charles Towne Landing. But she apparently didn't make contact with the apartment complex and was not seen in the area for days.

Officers were additionally worried because Ms. Peck does not have access to a vehicle or cell phone and is believed to potentially have dementia.

Charleston Police Department