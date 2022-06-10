How a Sumter woman is uniting her community and channeling her inner-child

The double Dutch group meets at South Hope Center every Thursday from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER, S.C. — "It builds community, it’s bringing everybody together and giving them something positive to do," Sumter resident Talitha Harrison says about her double Dutch class.

"There’s a little girl in a lot of us, so let's all come out and play, let’s have a good time, and enjoy life again because when we were younger, we didn't think about anything except fun."

Channeling that inner-child is what Harrison hopes to do.

She started the free class for adults 25 years and older in her community.

"Someone likes to look at it as exercise. I look at it as playing and having a whole lot of fun while we are increasing the greater quality of our health," she said.

Now, she tells me people have started coming each week.

"Our oldest is 72. Our youngest is maybe 26-27," she said. "So it brings the generations together."

Having fun is important no matter your age, according to attendee Lisa Jean-Louis.

"It doesn't matter what age you are," Jean-Louis explained. "You always have to keep play time in your life, you know? I don't care if you're five or 50 or 105."

Your experience level doesn't matter either, Harrison says.

"It's all about fun. No judgment zone at all," she explained about who is invited. "All different shapes, and sizes, all different age groups."

Even though she didn’t know how to double Dutch, Jean-Louis decided to try it out to meet people in her community while getting in some exercise.

"Whenever people get together and they're not fighting and we’re laughing,, we're having a good time…adults, children or whatever…I just think adds value to the community," she said.

Harrison said she started this class when she found herself lonely, looking for an excuse to have fun and meet new people.

"I felt that way, especially after coming out the pandemic, I knew others would have appreciated as well," Harrison shared.