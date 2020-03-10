Douglas County resident Lyla Bennett will celebrate 107th birthday

ATLANTA — Happy Birthday, Lyla Bennett!
The Douglas County resident will celebrate her 107th birthday tomorrow on October 4, 2020.
Grimmer will be celebrating with close friends and family at a senior living facility in Union City.
Hugh Grimmer, her former pastor and friend of over 25 years, tells 11Alive that he is happy to celebrate Bennett’s special day.
Grimmer, a retired minister, says her faith in God is the reason why she continues to live a happy and healthy life.
“She gives him the credit for real life,” Grimmer told 11Alive.
In a video sent to 11Alive, Bennett enjoys Popeye’s chicken, green beans, and a biscuit while reflecting on good times.
“Extra good,” is how she described the Louisiana style fast food.
Members of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also help Bennett celebrate her special day.