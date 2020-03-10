Douglas County resident Lyla Bennett will celebrate 107th birthday

In a video sent to 11Alive, Bennett enjoys Popeye’s chicken, green beans, and a biscuit while reflecting on good times.

ATLANTA — Happy Birthday, Lyla Bennett!

The Douglas County resident will celebrate her 107th birthday tomorrow on October 4, 2020.

Grimmer will be celebrating with close friends and family at a senior living facility in Union City.

Hugh Grimmer, her former pastor and friend of over 25 years, tells 11Alive that he is happy to celebrate Bennett’s special day.

Grimmer, a retired minister, says her faith in God is the reason why she continues to live a happy and healthy life.

“She gives him the credit for real life,” Grimmer told 11Alive.

In a video sent to 11Alive, Bennett enjoys Popeye’s chicken, green beans, and a biscuit while reflecting on good times.

“Extra good,” is how she described the Louisiana style fast food.