Downtown Santa Scavenger Hunt to help Lexington businesses during the pandemic

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Downtown Santa Scavenger Hunt is underway in Lexington to help small businesses during the pandemic and give families something fun to do.

There are 16 different Santa ornaments in businesses along Main Street. Families can stop by businesses to find the Santa in the restaurant and check it off their list.

Once you complete the form after finding 10 out of the 16 Santa ornaments, you drop off the form at Town Hall to enter a chance to win prizes.

Laurin Barnes, with the Town of Lexington, says they got the idea from a member of the community.

"We got the idea from a woman on Facebook who used to live up north and she just moved down here and she sent us an example of what they did," said Barnes.

Mayor Pro-Tem Hazel Livingston and Councilmember Kathy Maness took time today to help spread some Christmas cheer to people in need throughout our community!🙌🎄 pic.twitter.com/VfgHAZIWoS — Town of Lexington SC (@TownLexingtonSC) December 17, 2020

The prize includes a gift basket with Town of Lexington swag and gift certificates from some of the restaurants.

Laurin Barnes with the town says they hope it will help businesses during a difficult time.

"We decided to do restaurants to kind of drum up business for them and to hopefully get some people in the door because during this time they're struggling," said Barnes. "We just thought it would be good to just kind of do something fun and try it out for this year."