Dozens of vacancies found across critical Columbia services, including police, fire and dispatch

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hiring shortages happening across the country continue to hit close to home with City of Columbia services feeling the effects.

It's led to more calls for city council members like Ed McDowell.

He says trash pickup is one of the biggest problems he's heard.

"Solid waste is a real critical issue in our city," McDowell said. "We are working very diligently ... but a part of that consistency has to do with the man power."

This month, McDowell said roughly 60 employees were needed.

News19 took a closer look at other departments within the city and found dozens of vacancies across critical services including police, fire and dispatch.

"We normally try to ride so many people on a truck, and if we don’t meet that number, then obviously you have to ride a truck short," Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said, "and we even have to take trucks out of service because of it, but I'm just hoping that we can get those vacancies filled."

The fire department reported roughly 30 openings this month. Nearly all are firefighter positions.

At Columbia Police, 93 vacancies were reported. 52 were patrol officers.

Both departments say the shortages stem primarily from general reasons like retirement, military deployment and employees going elsewhere.

"What is happening is not uniquely to City of Columbia, Richland County," Chief Jenkins said. "It’s that you’ve got fire departments across this state that are really suffering from lack of personnel."

State law enforcement leaders also say the issue is more expansive.

In a statement to News19, John Jones, Executive Director of the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Association, said, "There are more openings in the State of South Carolina right now than I have ever seen in my 26 years in Law Enforcement."

He went on to say, "The need for officers is touching every department whether it is state, local, or federal agencies. One group of law enforcement professionals that we continue to lose are those that have 25 years of experience. These officers are reaching retirement age and leaving the profession for private sector jobs. We need to focus on retaining this group and keep them on the street to keep our communities safe."

Dispatch reported about 14 vacancies this month.

Despite this, each Columbia office says the vacancies are manageable.

"There's nothing in my opinion at this point and time where it's anything that the public should be alarmed about," City Manager Teresa Wilson said. "We’re working through that."

The news comes as the city's November 1 mandatory vaccination deadline nears.

Wilson said nearly 80 percent of employees have been vaccinated, but consequences will follow for those who don't comply.

"I'm really trying to strike a balance in the city population of employees with maintaining a healthy, strong workforce, but also acknowledging that as it is across this country, you know, labor shortages are in effect," Wilson said. "We will try to work with them to keep their jobs, but they will have some other consequences that they will have to adhere to."

Wilson said she isn't recommending anyone be fired or lose pay, but it still remains unclear exactly what the penalty will be.