Lexington-Richland 5 names Dr. Akil Ross as interim superintendent

Ross is the former principal at Chapin High School.

IRMO, S.C. — Lexington Richland School District Five has named former Chapin High Principal Dr. Akil Ross as the district's interim superintendent.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday night in favor of Ross during a special called meeting. He replaces Dr. Christina Melton, who abruptly resigned earlier this month.

The board said Ross will start his new duties on July 1, which is the day after Melton's tenure ends.

“School District Five is extremely fortunate to have Dr. Ross lead our District. He is a well-respected educational leader throughout the District, state and our country,” said Board Chair Jan Hammond in a statement. “The entire Board is looking forward to working with Dr. Ross to continue our District’s tradition of excellence.”

Ross was the principal for eight years at Chapin High School. During his time there, he was named National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) 2018 National Principal of the Year. He later served as the district's director of secondary education before leaving to become a public speaker and to offer coaching to other educators.

Melton announced her resignation on June 14. An emotional Melton didn't say why she was stepping down, but thanked the board and said it was a "privilege " to serve the district.

Melton has been superintendent since 2018 and just weeks ago had been named South Carolina Superintendent of the Year. She'd held other roles in the district before that.

Lexington-Richland 5 Board Member Ed White also resigned during that meeting, saying he was upset at the decision and later claiming Melton was forced out. The district said it did nothing inappropriate or illegal in their dealings with Melton.