Dr. Joan Duwve withdraws name from Director of Ohio Department of Health consideration

Gov. Mike DeWine's office issues the statement Thursday evening.
OHIO, USA — The search for Ohio's next Department of Health Director continues. 

Just hours after Gov. Mike DeWine announced Dr. Joan Duwve as the new Ohio Department of Health Director, she has decided to withdraw from consideration. 

In a statement released Thursday evening from Gov. DeWine's office, Dr. Duwve is citing "personal reasons" as the cause for her decision to not move forward with the position.

Dr. Duwve was set to replace Dr. Amy Acton, who resigned three months ago, beginning October 1.

In the statement, the Governor's administration says they will continue the search for an full-time Director. 

