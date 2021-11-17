Beloved Charlotte doctor dies after battle with cancer

Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown cared for tens of thousands of patients over the years, many of them for free at the Charlotte clinic she co-founded.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte community is mourning the loss of a local icon.

Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown, a trailblazer for women of color in the medical field, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Novant Health confirmed the news Wednesday evening.

Garmon-Brown cared for tens of thousands of patients over the years, many of them for free at the Charlotte clinic she co-founded.

She was first diagnosed with cancer in 2012.

WCNC Charlotte spoke with Garmon-Brown in 2017 before she received a special screening of Wonder Woman due to being nominated as a real-life Wonder Woman by her friend.

She said at the time she focused on each day she had and tried not to worry about what the future had in store.

“Don’t borrow the worries of tomorrow because they may not ever come and you’ve wasted today focusing on that," Garmon-Brown said. "That’s how I try to live my life, living with cancer.”

After decades of giving to her community, Charlotte remembers the incredible mark left by Garmon-Brown.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles shared a tweet saying the city "has lost a true champion for the underserved and a woman who valued the contributions of all people. Ophelia will be missed."

Lyles later shared a photo of her and Garmon-Brown, stressing the impact Garmon-Brown had on her loved ones as well as the community at large.

"I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown. She worked so hard for our community and always focused on what was best for the people of Charlotte," Lyles said. "She leaves a remarkable legacy of service to others."

I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown. She worked so hard for our community and always focused on what was best for the people of Charlotte. She leaves a remarkable legacy of service to others. pic.twitter.com/D8qln3HPQC — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) November 18, 2021

Garmon-Brown was also a trustee at Queens University of Charlotte. A spokesperson for the university said she was a "beloved advocate, advisor and friend" and embodied the spirit of the university's commitment to service.

"We are incredibly grateful for the years of service and the valuable leadership she provided as an esteemed member of our board," a statement from the university reads, in part. "Her passion and advocacy will live on at Queens as we continue to celebrate the enduring impact she has had on our entire community.

Novant Health issued a statement regarding Garmon-Brown's passing, calling her a "voice to the voiceless and a tireless advocate for what is just and right."

Novant Health's full statement follows:

“Yesterday, a dearly beloved member of the Novant Health family, Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown, passed away after a long and valiant battle with cancer.

She is mourned by a community that she left better than she found it. Dr. Garmon-Brown was a voice for the voiceless and a tireless advocate for what is just and right.

She is mourned by patients who are healthier and stronger because of her work. Dr. Garmon-Brown was first and foremost a healer, and a trailblazer, as the first female, African American family medicine resident in Charlotte.

She is mourned by our team members who benefited from her wise leadership. Dr. Garmon-Brown held several leadership roles with Novant Health, including medical director of urgent care clinics in the Charlotte area and senior vice president of physician services. Dr. Garmon-Brown has also served as the medical director of the Charlotte Community Health Clinic, a free clinic for the uninsured and underinsured. She led our Remarkable You initiative that brought lifesaving health screenings to thousands of people. Her career with us culminated in her position as chief community health and wellness executive.

A minister, a matriarch, and a friend. Our hearts are with her family and all of those who were touched and impacted by her passion, good humor, wisdom, empathy and love. We are grieving with you.”