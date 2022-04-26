Cayce police give latest details into circumstances of Officer Drew Barr's killing

Cayce Officer Drew Barr was killed early Sunday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police will give an update on the details surrounding the events leading to the death of Officer Drew Barr, who was killed in the line of duty last Sunday.

Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan is holding a news conference at 3 p.m.

Barr was killed early Sunday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Rossmore Drive, which is about a half-mile from the 12th Street Extension in Cayce.

Barr was one of three officers who was at the scene. After making contact with a man in the yard, Cowan says the suspect, 36-year-old Austin Henderson, opened fire with a gun, hitting and killing Barr.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the incident, said Henderson then barricaded himself in the home. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help, including negotiators with the Columbia Police Department.

Cowan said after seven hours of investigation, Henderson took his own life. SLED later said Henderson killed himself with a gun.

Barr was 27-years-old and joined the Cayce Police Department back in 2016, when it was still the Cayce Department of Public Safety, a joint agency of fire and police services.

Cayce's Facebook page states Barr became a traffic safety officer in 2019. In 2020 he joined the K-9 until, according to Cowan. He worked with one of the department's canine officers, Molly.

Barr also worked as a volunteer firefighter with the Monetta Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a captain, according to that agency. He also was an EMT with Lexington County EMS from 2013 to 2016.

Since his death there has been an outpouring of community support. Cayce Police have given a list of ways the public can donate and support in his honor.