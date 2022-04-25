Cayce officer honored with procession, tribute from law enforcement

Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The body of Officer Drew Barr, the Cayce Police office killed in the line of duty, was given a law enforcement processional as his body left the coroner's office Monday morning.

Officers from multiple agencies lined up along Duffie Drive in Lexington, the site of the coroner's office. A vehicle carrying his body was escorted by police motorcycles and cruisers with their lights and sirens on. A group of people stood silently along the side of the road as the procession moved by.

Police say Barr was killed by a suspect early Sunday morning as he and his fellow officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Rossmore Drive in the Concord Park neighborhood, about a half mile from the 12th Street Extension.

Barr was 28-years-old. He'd joined the Cayce Police Department back in 2016, when it was still the Cayce Department of Public Safety, a joint agency of fire and police services.

Cayce's Facebook page states Barr became a traffic safety officer in 2019. In 2020 he joined the K-9 until, according to Cowan. He worked with one of the department's canine officers, Molly.

Barr also worked as a volunteer firefighter with the Monetta Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a captain, according to that agency. He also was an EMT with Lexington County EMS from 2013 to 2016.

Barr did not have a spouse or children. But Cowan described Barr as being "married' to his profession.