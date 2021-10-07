Drive-by shooting causes guests to evacuate from Knott's Berry Farm

BUENA PARK, Calif. — On Friday night, police were investigating a possible drive-by shooting in Buena Park near Knott's Berry Farm that caused the park to be evacuated.



The shooting was reported at about 8:40 p.m. on Beach Boulevard near the park, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol.



Buena Park Police Department confirmed that a boy was shot during the drive-by shooting near the entrance of Knott's Berry Farm. The boy, only being described as a "male minor," was taken to an area hospital and his condition is unknow at this time, according to authorities.



Dozens of guests evacuated the park and employees sheltered in place following the shooting, KCAL9 reported.



Beach Boulevard near Knott's Berry Farm was completely shut down as CHP and Buena Park Police Department officers investigated the scene.



No suspect vehicle description was provided.