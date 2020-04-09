Car sought in drive-by shooting that injured 11-year old

Deputies say an 11-year-old was in his home playing a video game in his room, when he was struck by a bullet.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a car involved in a drive-by shooting that left an 11-year-old injured.

On July 8, Richland County deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Bates Street around 10:20 p.m. Upon their arrival, deputies say they were flagged down by a person who said an 11-year-old had been shot.

Deputies were told that the 11-year-old was in his home playing a video game in his room, when he was struck by a bullet. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Officials say the condition of his leg cannot be released because of HIPAA laws.

A witness said he saw a car drive by slowly, which made him uneasy. When he walked into his home, he heard about four to five shots being fired from the car.

Preliminary details of the investigation have revealed that the 11-year-old’s house was not the intended target, but a pedestrian who was fleeing from the car.

The car is described as a dark-colored Nissan Maxima.

