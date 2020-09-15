Drive-thru Midlands job fair on Wednesday

Job seekers can drive thru the event and pick up packets with information for available jobs in the Columbia area.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A drive-thru job fair will be hosted on Wednesday in the Midlands for job seekers to receive information about employment opportunities.

The drive-thru fair is sponsored by SC Works Midlands, SC Department of Social Services and Harvest Hope Food Bank.

The fair will be Wednesday, September 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harvest Hope, 2200 Shop Road in Columbia.

According to the release, job seekers can drive thru the event and pick up packets with job information for available jobs in the Columbia area.

Employers scheduled to provide listings include Wells Fargo, SC Highway Patrol, Richland County School Districts 1 and 2, and many more.

For a list of employers scheduled to provide job listings, click here.