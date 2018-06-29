Columbia, SC (WLTX) A man has been arrested in the fatal hit and run in Lexington county last Friday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol David Jones says a tip led to the arrest of Kyle Roach, 33

The accident occurred around 9 PM on Friday June 22 along YMCA road near Ruff Acres.

Tijhee Dijon Salley, 19, of Lexington was pronounced dead at an area hospital on Saturday the 23rd as a result of traumatic injuries, according to Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher.

Officials say Salley was riding his bicycle along YMCA Road when he was struck from behind by a vehicle.

The vehicle was identified as a 2014 Chevy Express Van.

Roach has a 10AM bond hearing.

© 2018 WLTX