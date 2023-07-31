Truck impaled on rebar in I-10 construction zone after driver makes wrong turn

Man impales vehicle with rebar after taking wrong exit

ORANGE, Texas — A driver narrowly escaped serious injury after driving into an interstate 10 construction zone and getting his truck stuck on rebar late Sunday night.

At least one rebar, at least 3-4 ft long, stabbed through the driver's side floor board near his legs.

When City Orange police officers and Orange fire fighters responded to a report of a one vehicle crash, they found the A GMC pick-up truck on a closed entrance ramp westbound near Adams Bayou.

The driver was able to escape the cab of his truck without injury, according the City of Orange Police department.

Firefighters did have to use saws to free the truck before it could be towed away.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.