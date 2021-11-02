Drunk driver killed 15-year-old in Lexington County crash, troopers say

The teen died after a crash in southern Lexington County back on February 5.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina state troopers say a man will face felony charges in a crash in Lexington County that killed a 15-year-old.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said Dillan Alexander Roldan of Pelion was hurt in a crash on Highway 6 near the intersection of the Edmund Highway back on February 5. Roldan was taken to the hospital for his injuries. He then died five days later on February 10.

State troopers say the crash involved three vehicles. According to deputies, a pickup truck crossed the center line of Edmund Highway and hit the car that Roldan was a front-seat passenger in.

The vehicle then spun around, hitting an SUV behind it. In addition to Roldan, three other people inside his car were taken to the hospital, as well as three people in the SUV.

The driver of the pickup truck, 33-year-old Arcenio Perez is being charged with felony DUI resulting in death. Perez was not seriously hurt in the collision.