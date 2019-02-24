SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Officials say a woman was driving under the influence when she hit a Lee County man walking along a Sumter County road on Saturday.

Officials say the accident happened on Trinity Road in Lynchburg shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday when the driver of a 2010 Ford Edge struck a man walking along the road.

Freddy Nance of Lee County died at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence from injuries he suffered in the accident. An autopsy will be performed on Monday at The Medical University in Charleston, according to Sumter County coroner Robbie Baker.

Cindretha Toney, 44, is charged with felony driving under the influence involving death, according to Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins with S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident remains under investigation by the Sumter County Coroner's Office and S.C. Highway Patrol.