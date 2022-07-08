Driver trapped inside car after going down embankment, Atlanta Fire Rescue says

Atlanta Fire crews are responding to the incident in Atlanta's Virginia-Highland neighborhood.

ATLANTA — A driver is trapped inside a car and rescue efforts are underway after they went down an embankment in Atlanta's Virginia-Highland neighborhood Friday evening.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, the incident happened along Brookridge Drive NE. The location is not far from Orme Park. Crews are working to get the driver out of the car, officials said.

No word yet on the extent of the driver's injuries or how the driver ended up going down the embankment.

