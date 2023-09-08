Fight breaks out on I-95 when driver assaults people trying to help after crash, police say

The driver has since been identified as 29-year-old Kevin J. Wood, of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

STAFFORD, Va. — A man charged with getting into a fight with a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority officer following a crash in Stafford County Wednesday afternoon was reportedly driving under the influence.

According to Virginia State Police, a Mercedes sedan was going south on Interstate 95 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway near mile marker 135. The Mercedes hit a guardrail at one point, causing it to overturn.

Two other drivers, including a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority officer, pulled over to the side of the road in order to help whoever was inside the car. As the witnesses walked up to the crash, Virginia State Police claim the driver got out of the car and assaulted them.

Just after 2 p.m. deputies responded to the crash and found the driver fighting with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority officer. Deputies tried to put the driver in handcuffs, but claim he continued to fight.

All three people were taken to Mary Washington Hospital and are expected to be okay.

The driver has since been identified as 29-year-old Kevin J. Wood, of Fredericksburg, Virginia. He has been charged with one count of driving under the influence (DUI, 3rd offense within 5-10 years), one count of attempted murder, one count of strangulation, and one count of malicious wounding.

The cause of the crash and the fight are under investigation.

Update: All lanes are back to normal. Thank you. Happening now: A single vehicle accident escalated into a fight. One lane of Southbound I95 is currently closed at mile marker 135. Posted by Office of Stafford County Sheriff - David "DP" Decatur, Sheriff on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

