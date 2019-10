CAYCE, S.C. — One person is recovering in the hospital after a train collision Tuesday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 4 a.m. near 1824 Old Dunbar Road.

Troopers say the driver that was taken to the hospital, was driving a Dodge pick-up truck when it collided with the train.

At this time, there is no word on what type of train was involved or the extent of the driver's injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.