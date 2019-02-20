RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed when the vehicle they were operating ran off the road and struck a tree in Richland County.

Corporal Sonny Collins said the accident happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening on Congress Road. He said the driver of a car was traveling north on Congress Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Cpl. Collins said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.