COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that one person has died in a single vehicle accident in Colleton County.

Trooper Sonny Collins said that the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Round O Road. A 2006 Honda traveling south ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver was the only occupant and was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver was killed as a result of the crash.